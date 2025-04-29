The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will soon conclude the registrations for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test June 2025 (HP TET June 2025). Applicants can submit their forms without a late fee on the official website hpbose.org till April 30, 2025.

Applicants can submit their forms with a late fee of Rs 600 from May 1 to 3, 2025. The application correction window will open from May 4 to 6, 2025. Admit cards will be released four days before the commencement of the exam.

The exam will be conducted from June 1 to 14 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to HP TET notification 2025.

Application Fee

The examination fee of Rs 1200 is applicable to General and its sub-categories (except PHH), and Rs 700 applies to OBC/ ST/ SC/ Physical Handicapped (PHH) categories.

Steps to apply for HP TET June 2025

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on the HP TET June 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for HP TET June 2025.