The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2025 or FMGE 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at nbe.edu.in till May 17, 2025.

The application correction window will open from May 22 to 24, 2025. The exam will be conducted on July 26, and the admit card will be released on July 22, 2025. The result is likely to be announced on August 26, 2025.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 6195.

Steps to apply for FMGE 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the FMGE 2025 registration link Register yourself, fill the form, upload the required document, and pay the fee Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FMGE 2025.

