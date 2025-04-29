The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will close the objection window for the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses ( Assam CEE 2025 ) answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website astu.ac.in . Applicants can submit objections, if any, up to 6.00 pm today, April 29, 2025.

A fee of Rs 300 per suggestion is applicable. Assam CEE was conducted on April 27, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assam CEE answer key 2025

Visit the official website astu.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Assam CEE answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assam CEE answer key 2025.

Direct link to Assam CEE objection window 2025.