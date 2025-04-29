TN MRB Assistant Surgeon answer key 2025 out; submit objections till May 1
Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Surgeon (Dental) posts 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, till May 1, 2025. The computer-based test was conducted on April 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 47 Assistant Surgeon posts. The applications were invited from February 25 to March 17, 2025.
Steps to download Assistant Surgeon answer key 2025
Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
