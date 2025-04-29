The Supreme Court Of India ( SCI ) has released the shorthand (English) test and objective type written test (including Computer Knowledge Test) admit card for the recruitment of Personal Assistant (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted Posts) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.sci.gov.in .

The exam will be held on May 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 107 vacancies, of which 31 are for Court Master posts, 33 for Senior Personal Assistant posts, and 43 for Personal Assistant posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SCI PA Phase II admit card

Visit the official website www.sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the Personal Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SCI PA Phase II admit card 2025.