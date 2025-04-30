MPESB Group 4 admit card 2025 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released admit cards for the Group 4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist, Stenographer, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 966 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Group 4 admit card 2025
Visit the official website mponline.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 4 admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 4 admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.