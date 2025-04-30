The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released admit cards for the Group 4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist, Stenographer, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 966 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group 4 admit card 2025

Visit the official website mponline.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 4 admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 4 admit card 2025.