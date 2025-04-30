MPESB Group 5 results 2025 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exams commenced on February 15, 2025. The board aims to fill 2265 vacancies.
Steps to download Group 5 result 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 5 result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 5 result 2025.
Meanwhile, the board has released the Group 4 admit card 2025 at esb.mp.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 966 vacancies.
Direct link to Group 4 admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.