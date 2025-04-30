CISCE declares ICSE, ISC results 2025; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website cisce.org.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) examination results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cisce.org.
Class 10th exams commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, whereas Class 12th exams were held from February 13 to April 5, 2025.
Steps to download ICSE, ISC result 2025
Visit the official website cisce.org
On the homepage, click on ICSE and ISC result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CISCE result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.