The Punjab Police has released the computer-based test phase 1 admit card for the Constable posts in the District Police Cadre and Constables in the Armed Police Cadre. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in .

“Admit Card Live Date is April 29, 2025 for Exam Scheduled from May 4 to 15, 2025,” reads the notification. The exam will be conducted from May 4 to June 8, 2025. The hall tickets for May 19 to 31 and June 1 to 8 examinations will be released on May 13 and 25, respectively.

The recruitment aims to fill 1746 vacancies — 1261 posts for constables in the District Police Cadre and 485 posts for Constables in the Armed Police Cadre.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2025

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment — Punjab Police Recruitment-2025 tab Click on the Constable admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference