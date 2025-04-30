Today, April 30, is the last date to apply for the Assistant Professor posts for Govt. (General) Degree Colleges under Advt. No. 05/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The Commission aims to fill 201 Assistant Professor posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 40 years as on March 7, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks (or equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The unreserved category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to ST/ SC/ BPL card holders/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on the Assistant Professor registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025.