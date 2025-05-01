The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has postponed the registration deadline for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) and UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till May 10, 2025.

Candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms can make corrections to their forms from May 8 to 11, 2025. The exam is likely to be conducted from May 20 to 28, and the admit card will be released on May 14, 2025. The results are likely to be released on June 10, 2025.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, exam schedule, exam pattern, syllabus, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Here’s the JEECUP 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for UPJEE 2025

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UPJEE 2025 registration link Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2025.

Direct link to apply for UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) 2025.