The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' in the disciplines of Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website isro.gov.in till May 19, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 63 vacancies, of which 22 are for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics), 33 for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical), and 08 for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 250. All Women/ Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST); Ex-serviceman [EX] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for Scientist/ Engineer posts 2025

Visit the official website isro.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Scientist/ Engineer registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

