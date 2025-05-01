Today, May 1, is the last date to apply for direct recruitment of various contractual posts of NHM and RajMES 2025 including CHO, DEO, Accounts Assistant, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,252 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved categories/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non creamy layer) /PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400.

Steps to apply for NHM AND RajMES posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for NHM AND RajMES posts 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference