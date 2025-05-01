The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur ( IIT Kanpur ) will conclude the registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 tomorrow, May 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeeadv.ac.in . The last date to pay the fee is May 5, 2025, up to 5.00 pm.

JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted on May 18, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper I will be held from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The admit card will be released on May 11, 2024. The provisional answer key is likely to be released by 10.00 on May 26, and the final answer key and results are scheduled to be announced on June 2, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. The applicants should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1995. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to JEE Advanced 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee for Indian Exam Centres Indian Nationals Fee OCI/PIO (I)6 candidates Fee Foreign Nationals & OCI/PIO (F)6 candidates Fee Female Candidates (all categories) Rs 1600 Female Candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD) Rs 1600 Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries USD 100 # SC, ST, and PwD Candidates Rs 1600 OPEN (GEN-PwD) Rs 1600 Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries USD 200 # All other candidates Rs 3200 OPEN (GEN) Rs 3200

Fee for Exam Centres in Foreign Countries Indian Nationals and OCI/PIO (I) candidates Fee Foreign Nationals & OCI/PIO (F) candidates Fee All USD 150# Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries USD 150# Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries USD 250#

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2025

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2025 link Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JEE Advanced 2025.

About JEE Advanced

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.