The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced the results of the Assam Police Constable (AB & UB) combined written examination 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website slprbassam.in .

The qualified candidates are required to appear for the Oral/Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, Practical Test, and Swimming & Boating scheduled to be conducted on May 9, 14, and 16, respectively. The hall tickets will be available from May 5, 2025. The written examination was conducted on April 6, 2025.

“Shortlisted Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards for Oral/Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, Practical Test and Swimming & Boating by logging in to the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 11 AM of 5 th May, 2025. Before downloading of their Admit Card, Candidates will have to give the preferences of the posts against which they have applied and eligible for,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable result 2025

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the Assam Police Constable result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable result 2025.