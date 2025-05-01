The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results of Class 10th. Students can download their results from the official website jkbose.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 79.94%. According to a report by Hindustan Times, girls outperformed boys, with girls’ pass percentage 81.24% and boys’ 78.74%.

Steps to download Class 10th result 2025

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Class 10th result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

