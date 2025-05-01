CUET UG exam city slip 2025 likely soon at cuet.nta.nic.in
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 or CUET UG 2025. Once out, eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
The computer-based exam will be conducted from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Direct link to CUET UG 2025 Information Bulletin.
Steps to download CUET UG exam city slip 2025
Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.