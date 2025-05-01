The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 or CUET UG 2025 . Once out, eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in .

The computer-based exam will be conducted from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Direct link to CUET UG 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to download CUET UG exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference