KEAM answer key 2025 out cee.kerala.gov.in; submit objections till May 3
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2025 (KEAM 2025) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, up to 5.00 pm today, May 3, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted from April 23 to 29, 2025.
Steps to download KEAM answer key 2025
Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the “KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal”
Click on the KEAM answer key 2025 link
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
