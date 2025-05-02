Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Enforcement Constable Mains 2023 exam city slip. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

Admit cards will be released in due course. The main exam will be conducted on May 11 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 477 Enforcement Constables posts. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test, PET/PST scores, document verification, and a medical test.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download EC Mains exam city slip

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Enforcement Constable Mains exam city slip 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Enforcement Constable exam city slip 2023.