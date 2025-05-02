The University of Jammu will soon release the State Eligibility Test exam schedule ( JKSET/LASET ) 2024-25. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jujkset.in .

The exam will be conducted on May 11, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 2025.

“Admit cards for the JKSET/LASET 2024-25 examination, which is set to take place on May 11, 2025, will be available during the first week of May 2025,” reads the notification.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Steps to download JKSET/LASET admit card

Visit the official website www.jujkset.in On the homepage, click on the JKSET/LASET 2024-25 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference