West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Madhyamik or Class 10th results 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbbse.wb.gov.in .

As per a report by NDTV, the total pass percentage is 86.56%. Aditro Sarkar secured the top position with 99.43% marks. Class 10th examinations were conducted between February 10 and February 22, 2025. To qualify the exam, the students must secure an aggregate of 33% marks. Students who are dissatisfied with their results may request a result re-evaluation following the result declaration.

Steps to download Class 10th result 2025

Visit the official website wbbse.wb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference