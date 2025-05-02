Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Mains exam schedule under Advt. No. 33 of 2023-24. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on May 11 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The test will be held at Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur zones.

A total of 2188 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The admit card will be released at opsc.gov.in on May 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts.

Steps to download AEE Civil Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE Civil Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Viva-Voce Test.