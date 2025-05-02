The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of the Class 10th board examinations. Students can download their results from the official websites karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

This year, the total pass percentage is 62.34%. To qualify the examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in aggregate. As per a report by NDTV, 22 students have scored 100% marks. The SSLC exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 for approximately 9 lakh students.

Steps to download Class 10th result 2025

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th result 2025 link Key in your registered number and date of birth Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th result 2025.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.