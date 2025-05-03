The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test 2025 ( NSSNET 2025 ) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET/ .

NSSNET 2025 will be conducted on May 8 from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., English and Hindi. NSSNET 2025 is conducted for admissions to Class-VI and VII in Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, for the academic year 2025-26.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NSSNET admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET On the homepage, click on the NSSNET 2025 admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NSSNET admit card 2025.