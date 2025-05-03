The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test 2025 (NSSNET 2025) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET/.

NSSNET 2025 will be conducted on May 8 from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., English and Hindi. NSSNET 2025 is conducted for admissions to Class-VI and VII in Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, for the academic year 2025-26.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NSSNET admit card 2025

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET

  2. On the homepage, click on the NSSNET 2025 admit card

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NSSNET admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.