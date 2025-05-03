Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has postponed the exam schedule for the Patwari posts 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 17, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 11, 2025. Admit cards will be released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2020 Patwari posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Patwari admit card 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Patwari admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference