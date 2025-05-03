The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has released the Preliminary written exam admit card for the Sub-Inspector posts, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 01/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The written exam will be conducted on May 18 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. The reporting time is 8.00 am. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 sub-inspector vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BPSSC SI admit card 2025

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the SI Prohibition tab Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

