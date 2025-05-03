The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under Fishery Department (Advt. No. 17/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in till June 2, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is June 4, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 32 JE Civil posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have three years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering and Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognized by AICTE. The diploma course must be a regular course. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas the fee for OBC/MOBC, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD categories are RS 197.20 and 47.20, respectively.

Steps to apply for Junior Engineer Civil posts 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JE Civil registration 2025 link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Engineer Civil posts 2025.