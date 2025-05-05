The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Officer Assistant (Peon) posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in till May 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Peon vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 26 years as on May 1, 2025. The applicants should have passed the 10th Standard (S.S.C./ Matriculation). Proficient in the Local Language of the State/ Union Territories ( i.e. Candidate should be able to read, write, and speak in the Local Language of the State / Union Territories) for which vacancies candidate wish to apply.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Officer Assistant posts 2025

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Office Assistant (Peon) in Sub Staff Cadre on Regular Basis Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05 Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online test followed by Local Vernacular Language Test (Language Proficiency Test) of candidates, qualifying/ passing in the online test.