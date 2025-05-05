The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of the HSC or Class 12th board examinations. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mahahsscboard.in.

This year, the total pass percentage is 91.88%. Girls have outperformed boys, with 94.54%of girls qualifying the exam, whereas 89.51% of boys have successfully qualified the exam. As per a report by The Indian Express, a total of 14,27,085 students registered for the exam, of which 14,17,969 students appeared for the exam, and 13,02,873 candidates have been declared qualified.

The exams were conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2025.

Steps to download HSC result 2025

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in On the homepage, click on the HSC result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

