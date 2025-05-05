JKSET 2024 admit card released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jujkset.in.
The University of Jammu has released the State Eligibility Test exam schedule (JKSET/LASET) 2024-25 admit card today, May 5. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jujkset.in.
The written exam will be conducted on May 11, 2025.
“The Admit card for the JKSET/LASET Examination 2024-25 scheduled on 11th May, 2025 is now available to download,” reads the notification.
Steps to download JKSET/LASET admit card 2024
Visit the official website www.jujkset.in
On the homepage, click on the JKSET/LASET 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.