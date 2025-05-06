The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the document verification admit card for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024). Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The document verification will be conducted on May 8 and 9 in two shifts: 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for Assistant Engineers (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineers (Mechanical).

Steps to download AE DV admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AE document verification admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Engineer DV schedule 2024.