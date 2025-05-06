The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10th and 12th board exam results. Students can check and download their results from the official website mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the total pass percentage of Class 10th and 12th is 76.22% and 74.48%, respectively. Girls have outperformed boys in both sets of results. Priyal Dwivedi secured the top position in the Class 12th board examination by obtaining 492 marks out of 500 marks, whereas Pragya Jaisawal emerged top in the Class 10th examination by securing 100% marks.

Steps to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th result

Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Class 10th, 12th result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.