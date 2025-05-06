The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Middle and Primary School Teacher Selection Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 9, 2025. The exam was conducted on April 20, 2025.

Steps to download PSTST, MSTST answer key 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PSTST, MSTST answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to PSTST, MSTST answer key.