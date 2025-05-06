TS ECET 2025 admit card out at ecet.tgche.ac.in
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG ECET 2025) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in.
TS ECET 2025 will be held on May 12 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE. TS ECET is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission into 2nd year regular B.E/ B.Tech and B. Pharmacy courses. More details in the notification below:
Direct link to TS ECET notification 2025.
Steps to download TS ECET admit card 2025
Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the TS ECET admit card 2025 link
Key in your Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, and Date of Birth
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.