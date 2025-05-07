The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes ( CUET PG 2025 ) results 2025. Eligible candidates can check and download their score cards and final answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ .

The final answer keys have been used to prepare the CUET PG 2025 result/ NTA scores. The computer-based test was conducted from March 13 to April 1 for 654019 registered candidates. As per the notification, 79.97% of candidates appeared for the examination.

Steps to download CUET PG result 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2025 score card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

CUET is conducted for admissions into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2025-26.