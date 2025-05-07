The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has invited eligible candidates to register for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2025 today, May 7. Interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till May 21, 2025. The correction will remain open until May 26, 2025.

MP ADDET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 26 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The reporting timings for first and second shifts are between 7.00 am to 8.00 am and 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm, respectively.

Candidates must have completed 10+2 from a recognized state or central government board in Science (Biology/Mathematics/Agriculture) with at least 50% marks. Students from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories will be given a 5% relaxation in the required marks. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category candidates, whereas Rs 200 applies to reserved categories.

Steps to apply for MPESB ADDET 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to the ADDET online form link Click on the application link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.