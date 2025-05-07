The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the registrations for the State Services Examination Mains 2024 or SSE Mains 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form is June 5, 2025.

The application correction window will open from June 6 to 7, and the Main examination is likely to be conducted from June 26 to 29, 2025. A total of 3737 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains on the basis of the Preliminary exam result. The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 9, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from outside Chhattisgarh are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for SSE Mains 2024

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2025 registration link Login to the portal and fill out the form Pay the fee, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SSE Mains 2024.