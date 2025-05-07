The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)]-2025 for admission to the Postgraduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes for the academic session 2025-26. Applicants can fill out their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ till June 5, 2025.

The correction window will open from June 7 to 9, 2025. The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on July 3 for two hours. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, scheme of exam, exam cities, syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to ICAR AIEEA (PG) Information Bulletin 2025.

Direct link to AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Information Bulletin 2025.

Application Fee Category ICAR AIEEA (PG) AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D General/ Unreserved Rs 1300 Rs 2000 Other Backward Classes (OBC)- (NCL)*/ UPS**/ EWS*** Rs 1255 Rs 1955 SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Third Gender Rs 675 Rs 1025

Steps to apply for AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2025.

Direct link to apply for ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2025.