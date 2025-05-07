The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025 (PCS 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till May 27, 2025.

Applicants can make changes to their forms from June 3 to 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 123 posts. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category/ Uttarakhand’s OBC and EWS categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 166.36, whereas Rs 76.36 is applicable to Uttarakhand’s SC/ST categories. Uttarakhand’s PwD category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 16.36.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Upper PCS 2025

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025 link Now, click on the application link and register yourself to proceed Login, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference