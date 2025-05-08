Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Enforcement Constable Mains 2023 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The main exam will be conducted on May 11 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 477 Enforcement Constables posts. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test, PET/PST scores, document verification, and a medical test.

Steps to download EC Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Enforcement Constable Mains admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

