AP POLYCET 2025 final answer key out; download link here
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website polycetap.nic.in.
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 or POLYCET 2025 final answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website polycetap.nic.in.
The examination was conducted on April 30, 2025. The results are expected to be announced on May 10, 2025. AP POLYCET 2025 is being conducted for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for 2025-2026.
Steps to download AP POLYCET final answer key 2025
Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET 2025 final answer key link
The final answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AP POLYCET final answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.