Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Mains admit card under Advt. No. 33 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the main exam will be conducted on May 11 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The test will be held at Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur zones.

Steps to download AEE Civil Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE Civil Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AEE Civil Mains admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Viva-Voce Test.