The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, will soon announce the results for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination 2024 (REET 2024). Once out, candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in

The REET 2024 examination was conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025, across various centres in the state. Following the release of the answer key on March 25, candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until March 31.

Steps to download REET result 2024

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘REET 2024 result’ link Enter your login credentials and submit View and download your result Take a printout for future reference

Approximately 14 lakh candidates registered for the exam, reports Hindustan Times. Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully available on their scorecards.

For any further details, candidates should visit the official website here.