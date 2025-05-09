MPESB Group 1 admit card 2025 out at esb.mp.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released admit cards for the Combined Recruitment Test for Group-1 (Sub-Group-3) 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 exams will be held on May 15, 2025, in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. This recruitment drive aims to fill 157 vacancies.
Steps to download Group 1 admit card 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 1 admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
