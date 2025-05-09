The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Scientific Officer Screening Exam 2025. The examination is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2025, across designated centers in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have enrolled for the UPPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 can now download their admit cards from the official UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in

As per the official notification, a total of 41 posts will be filled under the Scientific Officer category through this recruitment drive. Candidates must report to the examination center at least 1 hour and 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Entry to the exam hall will be closed 45 minutes before the exam begins.

Steps to download the UPPSC Scientific Officer admit card

Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in Under the Recruitment Dashboard, click on ‘Click here to download admit card’ Choose the relevant post (Scientific Officer) and click on ‘Admit Card’ Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, and the Verification Code Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Save and print the admit card for future reference

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to download the admit card.

