The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT-2 Exam 2025 conducted under CEN 01/2024 (Pay Level 2). The Computer Based Test (CBT-2) was held on May 2 and May 6, 2025, for eligible candidates across the country.

Candidates who appeared for CBT-2 can access their question papers, responses, and the official answer keys through the RRB official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The objection window will remain active until May 14, 2025, 9.00 pm.

Important Dates Activity Date & Time Viewing of question paper, response keys and raising of objections against the questions, options and keys and online fee payment. 08.05.2025, 09:00 PM. onwards Closing of the viewing of question paper, objection raising and payment window. 14.05.2025, at 09:00 PM.

Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding any discrepancies must pay a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges. If the objection raised is found to be valid, the fee will be refunded.

