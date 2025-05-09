ICAI CA May 2025 exam deferred amid India-Pak tensions; check details here
The revised exam schedule will be announced in due course.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has deferred the Chartered Accountants May 2025 examinations scheduled to be held between May 9 and 14, 2025, amid India-Pakistan conflicts. As per the notification, the revised schedule will be released in due course at icai.org.
ICAI took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Important Announcement-In view of the tense security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of CA Final, Intermediate & PQC Examinations [International Taxation–Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025 stand postponed.”
In view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 scheduled to be held from May 9 to 14, 2025, stand postponed, reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Earlier, the Intermediate exams for Group I and Group II were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 7, and May 9 to 14, respectively. The Final examination for Group I and Group II was to be held from May 2 to 6, and May 8 to 1, 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.