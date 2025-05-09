The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the final result (List-02) of the provisional candidates for the Community Health Officer (CHO) Recruitment 2022 under the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department. Candidates can download their results from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 225 additional candidates have been finally selected and recommended for appointment. Based on this scrutiny, 181 candidates from the unreserved category and 44 candidates from the reserved category were found eligible and are now recommended for posting against the remaining contractual vacancies.

Earlier, RSSB declared the results for 4982 posts on January 9, 2025. The Board notified a total of 5261 CHO vacancies.

Steps to view CHO final result 2022

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the ‘Candidate Corner’ Select ‘Results’ from the dropdown menu Look for the Community Health Officer (CHO) – 2022 (Final Result List-2) link Click on the link to open the result PDF Download the result and check your roll number and category-wise cut-off marks

