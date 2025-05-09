The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conclude the application process for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2025 or PGCET 2025 tomorrow, May 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in . The last date to pay the fee is May 12 up to 6.00 pm.

The exam for M.E/ M.Tech will be conducted on May 31 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, whereas exams for MCA and MBA will be held on June 22 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively. The exam will be held for the admissions to 1st year/ 1st semester MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech courses.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 700 per course is applicable.

Steps to apply for PGCET 2024

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PGCET 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

