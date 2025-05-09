The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2025 soon. With the exam scheduled to commence from May 13 and continue till June 3, 2025, students across the country are eagerly awaiting the official admit card to finalize their preparations.

Ahead of the release, the advanced exam city intimation slip has already been made available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in . Candidates can now check their allotted exam city to plan travel and logistics accordingly.

This year, the CUET UG will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, across various centres in India and even in international locations. The duration of each test will be 60 minutes, with 50 questions per paper. Candidates will receive five marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, as per the official marking scheme.

Direct link to the notification.

The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

